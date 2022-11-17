Sommaly Mann (Boutsady), age 48, of Vientiane Laos, died in her family home in La Plata, MD on November 4th, 2022. Sunny will forever be missed, loved and known as the one person you did not turn down an invitation to eat her food!

She was born on a farm in Southern Laos, as she was the oldest girl in the family, she stayed at home and was a surrogate mother to her four siblings while her parents were attending the family farm. This early mothership gave her the foundation of caring that she was well known. Since she was not growing taller, her father (Thongsa Boutsady) nicknamed her “Sun” which in Laos means, short!

In 1997, She met Darin Mann, in the city of Vientiane, Laos. They fell instantly in love as her “Farang” insisted on learning her language and would not stop bothering her to help teach him the Laotian language. They were married in Vientiane, Laos in her family home after 2 years of dating. Immigrated to America where she was officially granted Certificate of Naturalization on June 25th, 2004.

She wasted no time to sign up for English as Second Language classes while pregnant with Sara, allowing her to become completely emersed in American Culture.

Darin & Sunny traveled all over Washington State climbing mountain after mountain, rock climbing every site they could find. When winter came, they were out on the snowboarding slopes in Canada and Washington State. She was not afraid to try anything!

She gave birth to her daughter Sara Marie Mann on 19th of April 2001 in Fort Bragg, NC. Then Kai Thongsa (after her father) Mann on 16th April 2004 in Pikeville, KY.

She traveled the world with her “Farang” and her children. Impacting everyone with her insatiable appetite to make the best food for her friends and family, well let’s be frank, it was most of the neighborhood too! Her creations instantly became the favorite food dish at the any Laotion/Thai temple that she attended. People would ask; “Which tray of food did Mrs. Sunny cook?”

She is survived in death by her two grandchildren Gaylin and Wesley. Her sister Chanthaly Henwood (Eugene), her siblings Kaysone (Nutmany), Khamon, Nalon, Sousai, Vandy, Khamphone Boutsady, and her parents Thongsa and Buakham Boutsady. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a lot of other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her brother Vipaphon Boutsady.

