Marcia Eleanor Bohmann, 86, of Hollywood, MD died November 10, 2022 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD surrounded by her loving family.

She born July 31, 1936 in New Haven, CT to the late Alfred Gustavson and Eleanor Gustavson.

On May 8, 1959, she married her beloved husband, Eugene Carl Bohmann who died on October 20, 2016. Together they celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage. Marcia was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In retirement she enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Aruba, Cancun, Alaska, and Europe. Her hobbies included quilting for her children and grandchildren, playing canasta with friends from church, baking and swimming.

Marcia is survived by her sons, Glenn Eugene Bohmann (Pam) of Hollywood, MD and David Scott Bohmann (Charla) of Berryville, VA; her grandchildren, Joshua Bohmann (Annie) of Mechanicsville, MD and Angela Alvarez of Kearneysville, WV; great grandsons, David Alvarez, Ian Bohmann, and Lucas Bohmann; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Eugene, parents Alfred and Eleanor Gustavson and sister Jean Dommer.

All services will be private.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695.

