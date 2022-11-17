Michael Matthew Garrow, Jr., 86, of Spring Hill, Florida passed away on October 17, 2022 in Florida. Born in Uniontown, PA, on April 16, 1936, he was the son of Michael Garrow and Amelia Salvatore and step-son of Josephine Marchese Garrow.

Michael attended trade school for architectural design after high school. He also enlisted in the Army and proudly served his country. Michael went on to work for WMATA, ultimately retiring as Chief Inspector. He was active with the Southern Maryland Youth Organization and St. Charles Boys & Girls Club. Michael spent his free time working out, watching wrestling and football, cooking his famous lasagna in addition to other delicious dishes, spoiling his dogs and attending sporting events his family participated in.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta Catherine Garrow, first wife Julia Ann Garrow, parents, step-mom, son Michael; brothers Matthew and Patsy; grandson, Anthony, step grandson Justin and great grandson Jace.

Michael is survived by his sons, David Garrow of Mechanicsville, MD; John Garrow of Mechanicsville, MD; Alfred Garrow of Spring Hill, FL; step children, James Reeves (Theresa) of Georgia, Jennifer Groht (Daniel Sr.) of Mechanicsville, MD, and John Reeves (Lisa) of Virginia. Also surviving are grandchildren, Raeanne, David (Jalisa), Suzanne (Matt), Nicole (Joe), Michael, Joseph (Sabrina), and John Tyler (Lisa); step grandchildren, James Jr., Ryan, Ashley, Michael, Meadow, Daniel Jr., Cassidy and JC; and great grandchildren, Jaxx, Jozi, Grace, Luke, Troy, Trent, Alaska, Connor, Carter, and Layla.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 5-7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with Prayers recited at 7pm with Deacon Bill Kyte of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment is private.

