Gary (Pee-Wee) Philip Foshee’ II, 24, of Fredericksburg, VA. passed away suddenly on November 4, 2022. The family is shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of Gary. He was the devoted brother of Logan Adelman, Dylan Foshee’, Michael Bowen Jr., Alexandria Russell, Ke’niyah Bowen, and Holly Vinson and loving father of Paislee, Paxton, Axel, Myles, Timothy, Landon and Gabriella; also significant other Madison Lopez.

Gary was born on March 23, 1998, in Clinton, Maryland. He was the son of Angela & Richard Parker and Sammantha & Michael Bowen Sr. After completing school Gary worked as a Carpenter and all-around Handyman.

Gary loved driving in Demolition Derby’s, Video Gaming, and spending time with his beloved dog Pablo.

Gary was a bright, loving, and kind individual. His family and friends will miss him more than words can say.

The family requests that flowers be sent to Brinsfield Funeral Home located in Charlotte Hall, MD.

There will be a Funeral Service held at 8:30 am on November 15, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral home in Charlotte Hall, MD with interment to follow directly after at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.