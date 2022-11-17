Donna Lorraine Boswell, 91, passed away on November 12, 2022, in Waldorf, MD.

Donna was the epitome of a loving mom and grandmother. Her hugs, her cooking, her kindness, her green thumb, her face squeezes, and her kisses will be missed along with her chocolate and chocolate cake.

Donna was born February 7, 1931, in Frederick County, Virginia to Floyd and Leila Miller. After graduating high school Donna married Charles Boswell, and they were together for 62 years. Together they had four children, Ralph, Stephen, Phillip, and Julia.

Donna is survived by her children Ralph Boswell and wife Theresa of Mechanicsville, Maryland; Stephen Boswell and wife Michele of South Carolina; Phillip Boswell of Tennessee; Julia Akowskey and husband Michael of LaPlata Maryland; brother Buddy Weddel of Maryland and nine grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Leila Miller, and her husband Charles Boswell.

All services are private.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

