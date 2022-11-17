Chieko Nozaki Galbreath, 82, of Waldorf, MD, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD. She was born in Miyazaki, Japan to the late Shigenobu Nozaki and Tayuko (Iwase) Nozaki.

Chieko was one of seven children and graduated from high school and moved to the United States at age 22. She was happily married to the love of her life, Charles John Galbreath for over fifty-four (54) years and together they had one daughter, Lisa. Chieko loved being a wife and mother and eventually a grandmother to her beloved, Abigail.

Chieko was a homemaker who supported her husband’s military career and provided a loving home for her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bingo, and working in her flower and vegetable gardens. She was proud of her granddaughter and found much happiness spending time with her and watching her compete at swim meets. She will be missed by many but none as much as her family.

Chieko is survived by her daughter, Lisa Galbreath, of Waldorf, MD; granddaughter, Abigail Vanasse; and her brothers, Nobuhiro Nozaki, Hiromi Nozaki, Hiroaki Nozaki, and Ryosuke Nozaki of Japan; and nephews, nieces, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles, her parents, Shigenobu and Tayuko Nozaki, her sister, Emiko Mosier, and her brother, Nobushige Nozaki.

Private services will be held. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to the American Kidney Fund, at https://www.kidneyfund.org/.

