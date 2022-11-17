Rose Marie Rose, 78,

On November 16, 2022, Rose Marie Rose, of La Plata, MD, passed away at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 43 years, Edward C. Rose.

The family is deeply saddened by her passing, but are rejoicing in the fact that Rose accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and we have the hope and assurance that Rose is in Heaven with Jesus.

Rose was born on December 7, 1943, to the late George Embrey Sr and Nellie Asher. She was preceded in death by her brothers George Embrey Jr and Arthur Embrey.

Rose was a daycare provider of many children for 40 years and lived in Maryland all her life. She was a member of Grace Chapel Ministries in Helen, MD. She spent much of her free time reading her Bible, spending time with her family, attending church and church events, and singing in the choir. She also loved to paint, and she loved animals.

Everyone who knew Rose knew how she deeply she loved everyone. Rose was full of light, laughter, and kindness, traits that were obvious to all after even just a single meeting with her.

Rose is survived by her, son James Rose, daughter in law Dawn of Mechanicsville, MD, her granddaughters Brittany Rose and Madelyn Rose of Hollywood, MD, her daughter Aileen Rose of Hughesville, MD, her sister Virginia “Ginny” Hill, brother in law Bob of Rockville, MD, and her half-sister Bunny Osteen, brother in law Calvin of Ocala, FL, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as an abundance of friends. We will miss her more than words can say.

On Monday, November 21, 2022, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at 5:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Contributions in memory of Rose can be made to Grace Chapel Ministries or The Humane Society of Charles County.

