Frances Darnel Haas, 86, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed to eternal life on October 22, 2022. From her day of birth in Platteville, Wisconsin on July 24, 1936 to her last breath – Fran lived a life that even the most creative could never dream up.

Frances, also known as Fran, Mom, Nana, Big Nana and “the Prize,” possessed the amazing ability to turn any hardship or difficulty into a challenge to be better. At five years old she arrived at a tavern in Waldorf to barter a sandwich in exchange for sweeping the floor. By God’s grace (to which she attributed everything throughout her life), the owners of that tavern offered her far more than a sandwich. The Voglinos became her parents and provided her with a life she could only once imagine. Her indominable spirit was the foundation she laid for her children that has passed through generations. Fran worked while raising all four of her children. To be closer to her children, she took a government job which led her to the love of her life, Richard A. Hass. They shared in decades of bliss before his passing in 2020.

Fran enjoyed life and found joy everywhere. Cocktail conversations on the front porch, watermelon and Maryland crabs on the back deck, traveling to new or known destinations, the giggle of a great-grandbaby or the groan of a grandchild. She could turn an unexpected change of event into an adventure. She shined the brightest when telling tall tales or playing pranks. Her smile, like the sun she craved, would light up a room. And when she laughed – you laughed with her. Fran was the queen. She was adorable, witty, funny, dependable, supportive and brutally honest.

She loved hard and lived life with purpose and kindness. Fran cherished her time. Her happiest moments were the moments that would give her time with “us.” She was never too busy to put this time on her calendar. Every day was a new opportunity to find joy. She never stopped chasing her happiness. She will be missed beyond measure.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her parents, Elsie and Gerald Voglino and Agnes and Roscoe Springer; and siblings Beatrice and Gerald Springer.

She is survived by a large and loving tribe of family and friends, who will miss her dearly. Her loving circle includes her children Susan Bollen (Matt Poole) of Mechanicsville, MD, Karen Frances Simmons of Lusby, MD; Robert Cryer of Callaway, MD, and Joseph Cryer of Baltimore, MD; sons-in-law, Robert Bollen of California, MD and Robert Simmons of Lusby, MD; grandchildren Jamie Donovan (Ronnie Gosnell), Stephanie Steede (David), Christopher Cryer (Suegene), Ashley Simmons (Mike Killen), Megan Simmons, Brian Simmons, Michael Bollen (Kate), Blake Cryer, Joshua Bollen (Roxy) and Drew Cryer; great grandchildren Matthew, Cullen, Ashton, Triston, Skylar, Ace, Clara, Tanner, Ethan, Cameron, Kendyl, Chloe, Emma Rose and Rowdy; sisters Aloa D’Agostino, Audrey Sax, Wilma Keller and her “daughter-by-choice,” Dawn Walker.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM in Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, Maryland, where a service will follow at 4:00 PM with Father David Beaubien officiating. A repass will be held at Wildewood Lodge following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Children’s Hospital Miracle Network or the charity of your choice.

https://www.stjude

https://donate.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/