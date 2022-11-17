William Ward Edwards (“Wild Bill”), 85, of California, MD, passed away suddenly at home on October 24, 2022 in California, MD. Born on September 30, 1937 in Tacoma Park, Maryland, he was the son of Bell Ward Edwards (deceased) and William Rollin Edwards (deceased). Bill married Sylvia Dawn Cyrus on August 30, 1958 (deceased) in Lexington Park MD .

He is survived by his eldest sister Tanya Bell Edwards Beauchamp, younger sisters Clarissa Ann Edwards, Nancy Lee Edwards, and younger brother Jonathan Rollin Edwards.

Bill is survived by his daughter Kimberly Dianne Day and husband Randy C. Day of Middleburg, Florida, and by his son Scott Ward Edwards and wife Casey L. Edwards of Fleming Island, Florida.

His grandchildren are Jessica Lauren Alcanter and husband Blake Alcanter, Connor Bronson Day and wife Stephanie Alana Day, Kelly Dawn Edwards, Summer Anna Edwards and Bridgette Helene Edwards. His great-grandchildren are Jagger William Day, Gabriel Matthew Day, Sylvi Elizabeth Alcanter, Jovi Dianne Alcanter and Reagan Rose Alcanter, and Cassandra Clarke Day. Bill graduated from Great Mills High School in 1956. He was employed by the Navy on the Patuxent River, MD Naval base for about 37 years, latterly at the Chesapeake Test Range, and he retired October 1, 1993.

He and Beale Tilton started a business (E& T Marine) in 1966, building fiberglass racing speedboats until 1973. He loved racing, repairing cars, vintage racing boats, outboard motor engines and WWII military vehicles. Bill participated in and helped to organize many of the Southern Maryland Boat Club races in St. Mary’s County, and he raced in Virginia, New York, Indiana, Florida, New Hampshire, Ohio and many other venues throughout the United States and Canada. Bill’s other hobbies included antique tractors and sailing.

His celebration of life was held at the Blue Fish Pub in the Solomons Yachting Center in Solomons, Maryland, with many tributes and recollections of his life and contributions to racing from colleagues and family. Additional tributes are posted on the Southern Maryland Boat Club website (SouthernMarylandboatclub.com).

As well, condolences may be made to Southernmarylandboatclub.com and to www.mgfh.com.