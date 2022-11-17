Gerald (Jerry) Webster Lumpkins, Jr of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 of lung cancer.Jerry was born on December 2, 1950 to the late Gerald and Barbara Ann Lumpkins. He is survived by his siblings – Pete, Jack (Mary Lou), Sandy, Donnie, Bo (Robbie), Brenda (Pee Wee), Rick (Lynn), Gail, Bonnie, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Jerry was predeceased by his sister Sheila and her husband Tom Guy, and great nephew Kenny Lake.

Jerry attended Holy Angels Catholic School where he also served as an altar boy. He went on to graduate from Chopticon High School. After graduation, Jerry became a waterman for many years, and later worked in the fencing business for approximately 34 years. He worked for Clinton Fence and Massey Fence.

In his younger days, Jerry played baseball for Bailey’s Express, Pierce and Gibson, Millers, and Captain Sam’s. He loved hanging out with his teammates after the games, usually at Old Gum – where we teased him about having a bar stool with his name on it.

Jerry also enjoyed watching his favorite team – the New York Yankees play.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 12:00-1:00PM at the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD where a service will follow at 1:00PM with Deacon Joseph Lloyd officiating. Interment will follow at the Charles Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Clint Lumpkins, Kevin Lake, Rob Baird, Stevie Long, Erich Bogie and Trevor Guy. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be his great niece Alyssa Lake, whom he adored.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.