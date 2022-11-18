Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Launch Annual Tie One On for Safety Holiday Campaign

Some of the most dangerous days of the year on our nation’s roadways are between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. The Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has launched the annual Tie One On for Safety® red ribbon holiday campaign by asking drivers to display a red ribbon on their vehicles as a reminder to plan ahead and designate a non-drinking driver before celebrations begin.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police – La Plata Barrack , La Plata Police Department, MD, and Maryland Transportation Authority Police joined MADD and the State’s Attorney’s Office as a representative from each agency tied the symbolic MADD red ribbon onto their agency vehicles to spread awareness to the dangers of driving impaired.

Keep your holiday celebrations enjoyable by preventing a tragedy. Impaired driving is 100% preventable. Let’s all make it home for the holidays!

https://www.madd.org/…/drunk…/tie-one-on-for-safety/

Pictured: State’s Attorney Tony Covington, ASA Vishnu Yogendran, Investigator Ted Jones (SAO), Roderick Howard (MADD), Sergeant Fields (LPPD), Officer Spence and Officer Snyder (CCSO), Sergeant Zimmerman and Lieutenant West (MSP), and Officer Che (MDTA).

