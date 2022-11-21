Waldorf Man Arrested After Killing Woman and Three Children in Virginia

Jonah L. Adams, 35, of Waldorf, was arrested Friday, November 18, 2022, and charged in a quadruple fatal shooting that left his former girlfriend and her three children dead.

Chesterfield County police said Adams, was apprehended by agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives near his residence in Waldorf, about nine hours after the killings.

Adams is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center awaiting an extradition hearing.

He is facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Adams is the father of the two youngest victims, both 4.

The bodies were discovered at a home in the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road, in Chester, VA after police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance.

Chesterfield Police identified the victims as 39-year-old JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.

“Ms. Cottle, the mother of the three children, called in reference to a possible intruder. As of our officers were responding, we were able to hear gunshots,” Lt. Col. Chris Hensley with Chesterfield Police said Friday. “Once the officers got on scene, they immediately entered the residence to find the suspect was gone. And then they found the four deceased victims… all from gunshot wounds.”

Cottle had previously filed for a protective order, but that it was denied by a judge.

If you have information about the case that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

