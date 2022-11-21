Police Advising Against Sending Checks through the Mail

Due to the excessive number of intercepted checks in the US Mail in recent months in Southern Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at this time advises residents to refrain from sending checks through the US Postal Service, if possible.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to forward numerous reports of local check fraud to the US Postal Inspection Service for their investigations.

Both personal and business checks have been intercepted in the US Mail, with checks washed, written and cashed for fraudulent and exorbitant amounts.

The Sheriff’s Office advises citizens to utilize online payment methods or to make payments over the phone to pay bills at this time.

To report incidents of check or mail fraud to the Sheriff’s Office, please use the Citizens Online Reporting System at https://www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport/ Mail fraud, mail theft and other postal issues can be reported to the US Postal Inspection Service at https://www.uspis.gov/report

