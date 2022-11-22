Charles County Man Wins $100,000 on a Scratch-Off in 2016 and $50,000 This Month on Powerball.

Wins major Powerball and scratch-off prize in recent years

Charles County resident Dimas Montoya is once again celebrating a big Lottery win. The dedicated Lottery player, who won $100,000 playing a Deluxe Crossword scratch-off in 2016, just won $50,000 playing Powerball.

The Waldorf resident enjoys playing Lottery games and routinely buys a variety of tickets after work. Dimas did just that earlier this month, buying some scratch-offs and Powerball tickets since the jackpot was on its historic roll. He stopped by one of his favorite retailers, 7-Eleven #15036 located at 309 East Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, to pick up his games.

The restaurant chef enjoyed small wins on the scratch-offs while the $2 quick-pick Powerball ticket delivered a $50,000 third-tier prize in the Nov. 7 drawing.

“I checked the ticket at a gas station that I go to,” said the winner. “The cashier was so happy for me when she said I needed to cash it at Lottery headquarters because it was so high.”

Holding the $50,000 ticket in disbelief, Dimas saw that he matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball for his significant win.

“So many thoughts were going through my head, knowing that I missed the jackpot by one number,” he said.

The 48-year-old father of four left the store and shared his great news with family members and friends. He told Lottery officials that his wife did not believe him until he showed her proof of his $50,000 win.

Dimas plans to use some of his prize for a family vacation and will save some as well. He also plans to continue to play his favorite Lottery games.