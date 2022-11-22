Charles County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

November 22, 2022

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.

The CCSO is reminding motorists to always designate a sober driver.

The initiative is funded in part by the Maryland Highway Safety Office Impaired Driving Enforcement grant.

This entry was posted on November 22, 2022 at 3:14 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.