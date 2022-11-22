Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision Involving a Dump Truck at County Line in Budds Creek

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at approximately 4:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from Charles and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Marsh Court at the Charles County/St. Mary’s County Line, for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a dump truck.

Crews arrived on the scene find a dump truck into a utility pole with live wires down along with one occupant severely trapped in the other vehicle.

Firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County extricated the victim in under 30 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 has landed nearby to transport am adult male with serious injuries. EMS applied one tourniquet to the victim on the scene.

HAZMAT crews have been requested to the scene due to diesel fuel leaking from the dump truck. SMECO, and Maryland State Highway have been requested to the scene to assist.

The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.