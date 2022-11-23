Police Recover Stolen U-Haul from Pennsylvania and Arrest Owings Woman and Lexington Park Man

On Sunday, November 20, 2022, Deputy Grierson responded to the Rod N Reel parking lot located at 4160 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a stolen vehicle.

Deputy Grierson arrived on the scene and observed a U-Haul that had been reported stolen from the Shamokin Police Department.

Contact was made with the occupants Stephanie Ruth Spicer, 39 of Owings, and Shamal Ulysses Weems, 46 of Lexington Park, who were advised they were operating a stolen vehicle. A search of Weems’s person revealed golden brass knuckles and a glass crack pipe with crack cocaine residue.

A vehicle search revealed nearly 50 prescription pills with the labels ripped off the prescription bottles, 8 tear-offs with crack cocaine rocks inside, a digital scale, and three paper folds containing a white powdery residue.

Spicer was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and CDS: Possession- Not Cannabis.

Weems was also transported to the Detention Center and charged with Concealing a Deadly Weapon and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

