Detectives Investigating Murder of 17-Year-Old in Takoma Park

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who killed a teenage girl in Takoma Park. The victim is 17-year-old Rosa Diaz-Santos of Greenbelt.

On November 15, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 1600 block Drexel Street. Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department were notified and opened a death investigation.

An autopsy ruled the manner of death a homicide. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the victim this weekend.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify the suspect(s) in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0055748.