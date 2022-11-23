County Government Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Schedules

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will close beginning at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 23, and remain closed through Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in observance of Thanksgiving.

In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 24. Normal operating hours resume Friday, Nov. 25.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 24. Normal operating hours resume Friday, Nov. 25.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, and remain closed through Friday, Nov. 25. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.

County senior centers will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23; lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.

Meals on Wheels will not be delivered Thursday, Nov. 24, or Friday, Nov. 25. Participants will be provided shelf-stable meals in advance.

Public Transportation will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23; for specific route information, please contact the Transportation Office at 410-535-4268.There will be no county bus service Thursday, Nov. 24, or Friday, Nov. 25. Regular service will resume Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 25. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies at 410-535-3491.

Calvert Library locations will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Digital services and materials are available 24/7 on calvertlibrary.info.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24. The museum will reopen Friday, Nov. 25, with normal operating hours.

Northeast Community Center will close at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and remain closed through Friday, Nov. 25.

Harriet E. Brown and Mt. Hope community centers will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and remain closed through Friday, Nov. 25.

Southern Community Center will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and remain closed through Friday, Nov. 25.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open with normal hours Wednesday, Nov. 23. The golf course will be open Thursday, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting. Carts must be returned by 2:30 p.m. The course will be open with normal hours Friday, Nov. 25.

All recreation parks, including Cove Point, Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Ward Farm will be open with normal winter operating hours. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Parks for park hours and information.

Kings Landing Park and Flag Ponds Nature Park will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and will reopen Friday, Nov. 25, with normal fall hours. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NaturalResources for park hours of operation.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp nature center and trails remain closed until further notice due to a fire on Nov. 5, 2022.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 24. Normal hours will resume Friday, Nov. 25.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is closed for the season.