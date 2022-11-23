No Injuries Reported After Trailer Fire in Welcome

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., firefighters from Charles County responded to 7782 Annapolis Wood Road in Welcome, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an exterior fire extended to a mobile home and a vehicle.

50 firefighters responded and extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes from their arrival.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross responded and are assisting the occupants displaced by the fire.

State Fire Marshals responded and are investigating the cause of the fire.

The occupant/owner is identified as William Brown, estimated loss of structure and contents are valued at $15,000.00

