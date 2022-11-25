Charles County Firefighters Respond to Two Structure Fires in 12 Hours

On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m., firefighters responded to 9000 block of Harmony Farm Place in La Plata for the house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene in minutes and found fire showing from the 3-story residence and requested a working fire upgrade.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under one hour and operated on scene for approximately 4 hours before returning to service.

The Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Calvert County, and Fairfax, VA responded to provide fill ins at stations in Charles.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc., and the La Plata and Waldorf Volunteer Fire Departments.



On Thursday, November 24, 2022 at approximately 5:45 a.m., firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to the Superior Septic Tank Inc. located at 12735 La Plata Road in Waldorf, for the reported commercial building fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find fire showing and requesting the working fire upgrade.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes and operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

The Maryland State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating.

No known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

