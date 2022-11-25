UPDATE: La Plata House Fire Deemed Accidental and Caused by Out of Control Brush Fire, State Fire Marshal Continues to Investigate Commercial Fire

UPDATE 11/28/2022: On November 23, 2022, at approximately 4:53 p.m., firefighters responded to 9990 Harmony Farm Place in La Plata, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the residence along with a brush fire and vehicle on fire.

75 firefighters responded and operated on the scene for over 3 hours. Crews controlled the fire in approximately 1 hour.

The owner/occupant is identified as James Dunbar, with the estimated loss of the single family home and a 2000 Chevrolet Colorado valued at $ 350,000.00

Investigation found it was unable to determine if smoke alarms were present and activated. No fire alarm/sprinkler systems were found.

The fire started on the exterior of the home which was the result of burning brush, which became out of control and destroyed the single family residence, as well as a vehicle.

The fire was deemed accidental. There were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the displaced occupant is being assisted by friends and family.

UPDATE 11/28/2022: On November 24, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County were alerted to Superior Tank located at 12735 La Plata Road for the Commercial Building Fire.

The 911 caller reported smoke coming from the roof.

Crews arrived on scene and found fire showing from the Carruth & Sons building which is next door to Superior Tank.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the office and attached garage. It was brought under control in approximately 10 minutes.

Crews operated for approximately two hours.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal is continuing their investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.



