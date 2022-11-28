House Fire in Lusby Deemed Accidental, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at approximately 1:07 a.m., firefighters from Solomons, Bay District, Prince Frederick, St. Leonard, Dunkirk, and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded to 11528 Ropeknot Road in Lusby, for the reported house on fire.

Firefighters arrived in under 6 minutes from dispatch and found fire showing from the 1-story residence and requested a working fire dispatch..

35 firefighters responded with crews extinguishing the fire in under 15 minutes and operating on the scene for over an hour.

The owner/occupant was identified as Carl Bucheister, the estimated loss of structure and content is valued at $200,000.00

Investigation determined the fire started in the kitchen and was accidental and was caused by an unspecified electrical event in the kitchen.

The occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by the smoke coming from the kitchen.

All occupants were able to safely escape and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

