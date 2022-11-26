St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Implement Maximum Deployment Initiative for Holiday Season

For the eleventh year in a row, Sheriff Tim Cameron is implementing Maximum Deployment of Sheriff’s Office personnel throughout St. Mary’s County this holiday season beginning on November 25, 2022.

Maximum Deployment is an initiative designed for high visibility patrols and provides increased presence around shopping centers, roadways, and neighboring communities to ensure safety during the holiday season. There will be increases in traffic safety related activities throughout the holiday season. Maximum Deployment is in addition to other initiatives and law enforcement activities during the holiday season where our presence and direct action deters crime and provides a safe holiday experience for our community.

Maximum Deployment initiatives will continue throughout the holiday season as in years past.



