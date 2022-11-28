Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Theft of Two Dirt Bikes in St. Leonard

November 28, 2022

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two dirt bikes that occurred in the 2100 block of Timeless Drive in St. Leonard, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at approximately 2:38 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed unknown suspects stole two dirt bikes: a 2023 Honda CRF-450R (valued at $9,599.00) and a 2022 Honda CRF-250 (valued at $5,500.00) from the truck bed of a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence.

Anyone with information in regards to the theft or the identity of the theft suspects, is asked to please contact Deputy C. Novick at (301) 641-2933.




This entry was posted on November 28, 2022 at 11:41 am and is filed under All News, Calvert County Crime Solvers, Calvert News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.