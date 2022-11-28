Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Theft of Two Dirt Bikes in St. Leonard

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two dirt bikes that occurred in the 2100 block of Timeless Drive in St. Leonard, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at approximately 2:38 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed unknown suspects stole two dirt bikes: a 2023 Honda CRF-450R (valued at $9,599.00) and a 2022 Honda CRF-250 (valued at $5,500.00) from the truck bed of a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence.

Anyone with information in regards to the theft or the identity of the theft suspects, is asked to please contact Deputy C. Novick at (301) 641-2933.

