Calvert County Public Schools Career & Technology Academy Students Receive Prestigious Award at the 2022 SkillsUSA Maryland Annual Fall Leadership Conference

November 28, 2022

The Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) Career and Technology Academy (CTA) sent 31 students to the SkillsUSA Maryland Annual Fall Leadership Conference held November 3-4, 2022, in Ocean City. This is one of the first steps in obtaining the knowledge and skills to become a SkillsUSA leader.

At the conference, CCPS students engaged with other SkillsUSA Maryland students and attended valuable leadership training sessions focused on a essential leadership skills such as adaptability and flexibility, setting smart goals, teamwork, communication, and time management.

Each student was eligible for the prestigious SkillsUSA Statesman Award. This award recognizes those who have demonstrated their leadership skills and have mastered certain requirements in leadership training.

Certificates and lapel pins were presented to the following students who met all the requirements of the SkillsUSA Statesman/Advanced Statesman Award:

Benjamin Abel Faith Murphy (Advanced)
Casey Bowen (Advanced) Asher Neil
Jessica Cecil Amy Ontko
Angielynn Chase (Advanced) Ryan Russey-Thyes
Nathan Coston Courtney Smith
Sidney Daniels Jaden Smith
Tanner Eaton Matthew Thompson
Maggie Green Katelynn Tinsley
AJ Halsey Waylon Trigger
Nathan Hawley Hank Valentin
Kaiya Jenkins Allison Whittington
Gabriela Mejia Destiny Wright
Steven Moore


