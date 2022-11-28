Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Announces Santa’s 18th Annual Tour of Hollywood!

It’s that time of year again! Old St. Nick arrived at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire House on Sunday, November 27th for their Annual Children’s Christmas Party and Tree Lighting.

Starting on Friday, December 2, 2022, Santa will be touring our community spreading his Christmas cheer! Santa’s Elves have sent Santa’s itinerary to the fire house so that we can spread the word to all the fine folks of Hollywood, MD!!

Friday, December 2nd – Sandy Bottom Road and St. John’s Road. Broad Creek/Twin Ponds will be included on this visit.

Saturday, December 3rd – Mervel Dean Road, from Airport Rd to and including Clarke’s Landing Road. This also includes Clarks Mill Rd.

Sunday, December 4th – Ricky Drive, Clover Hill Road, and McIntosh Road.

Friday, December 9th – North and South Sandgates Road.

Saturday, December 10th – Mervell Dean Road, from Joy Chapel Road north to Rt. 235, and Old Three Notch Road. This includes Joy Chapel Road.

Sunday, December 11th – Chaffee Court, Reed Court, Loveville Road, and Mar-a-Lee Drive.

Friday, December 16th – Joy Lane, Pappy’s Way, Hugh Drive, Jones Wharf Road, and Hollywood Shores.

Saturday, December 17th – Hollywood Road, Sotterley Road, and Vista Road.

The roads listed above are the main travel roads in the area. We will be visiting most of the larger roads, off the roads listed above. Santa’s Tours will begin around 5:00 each evening and will last until approximately 8:00. Listen for our sirens for a heads up!

If it rains or snows we will make that night up before Christmas. Please check www.hvfd7.com and Facebook for information if that were to happen.

Just a note to parents: The crews will remain in service for 911 calls each night. This means that if we get a call for service, we will have to respond.

But don’t worry! We will be back to your area. If you have any questions about please email us at [email protected] . On behalf of the Hollywood Volunteers, and Santa, we would like to wish you and yours a happy and safe Holiday season!!

