Governor Hogan, First Lady to Host Final Holiday Open House Saturday, December 3, 2022

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan invite all Marylanders and their families to join them for their final Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Government House in Annapolis. The event is free of charge, open to the public, and no reservations are required.

“For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady,” said Governor Hogan. “The First Lady and I look forward to welcoming Marylanders of all ages to Government House this holiday season for our final Holiday Open House.”

Refreshments will be distributed with an assortment of holiday cookies and brownies prepared by Government House chefs. Hot Wassail will also be available for guests. The decorations for the open house will include Christmas trees provided by Lowe’s Bayshore Nursery in Stevensville.

The First Family asks that guests consider bringing unwrapped toys, which will be donated to those in need during this holiday season. The Maryland State Police will be collecting donations under a tent by the front gate for a local toy drive.

Holiday ornaments, designed by the First Lady and provided by the Foundation for the Preservation of Government House of Maryland, will be available for purchase. Proceeds will help support and maintain the historical significance of Government House with repairs, remodeling, and preservation.

Guests may park in the Bladen Street garage, which does not charge on weekends, or in other garages located on Main Street and West Street. Please click here for a detailed map showing more parking options in downtown Annapolis.