Charles County Government Announces December Holiday Schedule 2022

The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of December:
Friday, Dec. 9
- The Charles County Treasury Office (Waldorf and LaPlata branches) will close at 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- The Charles County Landfill, all Recycling Centers, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will close at 11 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
- The Department of Planning and Growth Management will close at 11:30 a.m.
- The Nanjemoy Community Center and all senior centers will close at noon.
- The Department of Community Services will not schedule appointments or accept walk-ins after 12 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
- All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
- All indoor pools, senior centers and all school-based community centers are closed.
- Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open for scheduled recreational activities and programs.
Saturday, Dec. 24
- The Charles County Landfill, all Recycling Centers, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.
- The Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville is closed.
- All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.
- Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.
- VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C.Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall.Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy.Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)
- The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
- All Indoor Pools, White Plains Gold Course, and White Plains Skatepark are closed.
Monday, Dec. 26
- All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
- All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.
- Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open for scheduled recreational activities and programs.
Friday, Dec. 30
- All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
- All senior centers and all school-based community centers are closed.
- Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open for scheduled recreational activities and programs.
Saturday, Dec. 31
- The Charles County Landfill, all Recycling Centers, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.
- Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.
- All indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
- VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C.Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall.Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector.Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy.Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.
Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:
- Charles County Parks and Tourism Facilities: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/operating-status
- Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org
- Charles County Public Schools: www.ccboe.com
- Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.