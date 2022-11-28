Charles County Government Announces December Holiday Schedule 2022

The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of December:

Friday, Dec. 9

The Charles County Treasury Office (Waldorf and LaPlata branches) will close at 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

The Charles County Landfill, all Recycling Centers, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will close at 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

The Department of Planning and Growth Management will close at 11:30 a.m.

The Nanjemoy Community Center and all senior centers will close at noon.

The Department of Community Services will not schedule appointments or accept walk-ins after 12 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.

All indoor pools, senior centers and all school-based community centers are closed.

Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open for scheduled recreational activities and programs.

The Charles County Landfill, all Recycling Centers, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.

The Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville is closed.

All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.

Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.

VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C.Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall.Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy.Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.

All Indoor Pools, White Plains Gold Course, and White Plains Skatepark are closed.

Monday, Dec. 26

All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.

All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.

Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open for scheduled recreational activities and programs.

Friday, Dec. 30

All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.

All senior centers and all school-based community centers are closed.

Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open for scheduled recreational activities and programs.

Saturday, Dec. 31

The Charles County Landfill, all Recycling Centers, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.

Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.

All indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.

VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C.Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall.Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector.Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy.Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.

Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:

Charles County Parks and Tourism Facilities: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/operating-status

Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org

Charles County Public Schools: www.ccboe.com

Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.