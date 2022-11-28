Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department Hosting 1st Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 2, 2022

The Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc will be holding their First Annual First Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m.

The free event is welcome for all! Located at the new Second District Firehouse – 19330 Piney Point Road in Valley Lee, MD 20692 (behind the old firehouse)

We are working off of donations this year and are very excited to share it with you! We can’t thank everyone enough for the donated tree, decorations, ornaments from students at Piney Point Elementary School, and equipment.

The auxiliary will be selling hot dogs, hamburgers, baked goods, hot chocolate and cider. Blue Smoke will also be in attendance serving up some of the best BBQ in the county.

Santa will be arriving on a firetruck at 6:30 to light the tree and begin greeting boys and girls with their most wished for gifts. We will have crafts, coloring contest, Christmas tunes and a guest appearance from our local Grinch and his red tractor! We hope to see you there!

