Early Morning Structure Fire in Leonardtown Under Investigation

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 2:25 a.m., firefighters from Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 19649 Franklin Lane in Valley Lee, for the reported outside fire.

Two 911 callers reported seeing something on fire through the woods.

Brush 6 responded with 3 personnel, and Tanker 63 responded driver only. Firefighters arrived in the area and found a large amount of smoke in the area.

A few minutes later, a 911 caller reported a house on fire at 44500 Hawks Nest Farm Lane.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames that had collapsed.

Firefighters from Valley Lee, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Hollywood, and Ridge responded to the scene and operated for over 2 hours.

Neighbors told firefighters the residence was vacant. The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

No known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.