Newly Elected St. Mary’s County Officials To Be Sworn in on Monday, December 5, 2022

Citizens of St. Mary’s County are invited to attend the quadrennial Oath of Office Ceremony for St. Mary’s County elected officials on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 6 p.m.

The event will take place inside the Leonardtown High School auditorium, 23995 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown.

The following elected officials will be sworn at the ceremony:

Debbie Mills Burch, Clerk of the Circuit Court

Albert R. Babcock, Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Bill Mattingly, Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Michael R. White, Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Phyllis R. Superior, Register of Wills

Dorothy Andrews, Board of Education

Karin Bailey, Board of Education

Steve A. Hall, Sheriff

Mike Alderson, Jr., County Commissioner

Eric Colvin, County Commissioner

Michael L. Hewitt, County Commissioner

Scott R. Ostrow, County Commissioner

James Randy Guy, President, Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.

Christine L. Kelly, Treasurer, and Jaymi Sterling, State’s Attorney, will be recognized during the ceremony. They will take their Oaths of Office in January 2023.

Members of the Leonardtown High School Orchestra will perform and the Chopticon Air Force Jr. R.O.T.C. will present the Colors. Great Mills High School student, Zhyreniah Plater will perform the National Anthem and NAS Patuxent River Executive Officer CAPT. Derrick Kingsley will lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Oath of Office Ceremony will air live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95, however the event will not be streamed on YouTube. The program will be posted to the county’s YouTube channel following the completion of editing.