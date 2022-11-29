Calvert County Emergency Management to Test Alert and Notification System Sirens on Monday, December 5, 2022

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, will conduct a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout Calvert, St. Mary’s and Dorchester counties Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at noon.

The full-cycle test includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. Citizens are encouraged to relay this information to friends, family and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the following radio stations for official information and instructions:

WKIK FM 102.9 MHz – California

WKIK AM 1560 kHz – La Plata

WPRS FM 104.1 MHz – La Plata

WTOP FM 103.5 MHz – Frederick and DC

WMDM FM 97.7 MHz – Lexington Park

WPTX AM 1690 kHz – Lexington Park

WSMD FM 98.3 MHz – Mechanicsville

Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/AlertNotificationSystem to learn more about the Calvert County siren alert system and to find other emergency planning and mitigation information from the Department of Public Safety, Emergency Management Division.