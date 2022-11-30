Police in St. Mary’s County Arrest Leonardtown Man and Virginia Man Wanted for Murder and Arson in Virginia

Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On Monday, November 28, 2022 at approximately 12:21 a.m., Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a structure fire at a residence on Crystal Lane in Cabin Point Subdivision, located in Montross, VA.

Upon arrival of sheriff’s office deputies and volunteer fire personnel, the remains of one individual and three animals were discovered inside the residence.

An ensuing investigation by the sheriff’s office indicated that a homicide had occurred. The victim was later identified as Ms. Taylor A. Wood, 29 of Montross.

The sheriff’s office has obtained charges on Michael J. Gardiner, 35, of Montross and Demitri R. Gardiner, 28, of Leonardtown, MD.

They are currently in custody with Maryland authorities from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and awaiting extradition proceedings.

Both have been charged with one count of 2nd Degree Murder, one count of Arson and three counts of Animal Cruelty.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact First Sergeant Brian Vanlandingham by emailing [email protected] or calling (804) 493-8066. All information is confidential and anonymous.

Taylor Wood is listed as a 5th grade teacher at the Washington District Elementary School in Westmoreland County, VA. She was described as a wonderful caring person who was loved by her students.

