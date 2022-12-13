UPDATE: 1st Annual Holly Days Set to Light Up St. Mary’s Square on Saturday, December 17, 2022

UPDATE 12/13/2022: The Lexington Park Business Association is excited to announce Lexington Park Holly Days on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park.

After the original date was postponed due to inclement weather, the weather this time around looks perfect.

The organizers of Lexington Park Holly Days would like to thank its major sponsors: Cedar Point Federal Credit Union; Personalized Therapy, LLC; Southern Maryland News; MAG Aerospace; Precise Systems; Spalding Consulting; St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development; Community Bank of the Chesapeake; Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.; Avian; NFP Insurance; The County Times; Reach Back & Lift 1; Potomac Total Fitness; The Newtowne Players; Willows Recreation Center; and McDonald’s G.C.G.C. Fair Corp.

Come out to Lexington Park Holly Days on Saturday, December 17 from 1-4 p.m. to experience the holiday cheer. This event is outdoors and is located in St. Mary’s Square at 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. We hope to see you there!



On Saturday, December 3rd at 11 AM, Lexington Park Business Association and St. Mary’s CDC had to make the difficult decision to postpone the Lexington Park Holly Days event originally scheduled for 2-5 p.m.

After careful consideration of the forecast that called for the weather to clear before the start of the event, organizers who arrived at the Square early Saturday morning were prepared to move forward as planned. However, the organizers discovered substantial rain pooling in the event area, which made running electricity and keeping vendors and participants safe and dry impossible.

We will share a rescheduled date in the coming days. We apologize that we had to make this difficult decision but look forward to bringing the Lexington Park community together for the holiday season. Stay tuned for updates!

The first annual Lexington Park Holly Days on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in St. Mary’s Square in Lexington Park. (21600 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park)

Co-hosted by St. Mary’s CDC and Lexington Park Business Association, the Holly Days event is expected to be an afternoon filled with shopping, dancing, singing, and holiday cheer. Are you interested in being a vendor? Click here! St. Mary’s CDC is collecting sponsorships to support the event and its mission. Interested in being a sponsor? Click here!

Longtime residents of Lexington Park remember fondly a time when St. Mary’s Square was the center of the holiday hustle-and-bustle. The square was lit, the shops were open, and the people were full of holiday cheer.

This year, the holiday fun is back! Families can shop the festive holiday vendor village, take pictures with Santa, participate in fun holiday-themed crafts and take in the decorations while carolers entertain. Visit our Facebook page for details by searching for Lexington Park Holly Days.



Holiday shoppers can expect to find great gifts for loved ones at Lexington Park Holly Days. Craft vendors boast a mix of handmade items such as resin art, wood flowers, crocheted items and more. A host of other vendors will be selling jewelry, accessories, holidays fashions, candles, handbags, makeup and other gift items. There will also be a food court for hungry shoppers, which will have nachos, hot dogs, burgers, baked goods, barbecue, hot chocolate and more! Entertainment for the event is provided by carolers from The Newtowne Players and Zumba instructors from Potomac Total Fitness, both proud Lexington Park businesses.

In addition to the fun in St. Mary’s Square, businesses up and down Great Mills Road will be decorating for the holiday! They’ll be competing for the title of Best Business Decorations on Great Mills Road. The winner of the contest will be announced in mid-December. Stop by your favorite decorated Great Mills Road business and let them know how great they look!

The Lexington Park Business Association is working in close partnership with the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation to make this event a success. All proceeds from Holly Days sponsorships will go to the CDC to fund its mission of revitalizing the greater Lexington Park community through investment in residential and commercial neighborhoods.

