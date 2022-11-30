St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation Awarded $250,000 for St. Mary’s Square Revitalization Project

Governor Larry Hogan announced the State of Maryland awarded St. Mary’s Community Development Corporation (CDC) $250,000 to fund its St. Mary’s Square Revitalization Project. The grant–provided through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD)–is part of the Community Legacy program, one of six State Revitalization grant programs.

​​​The DHCD Community Legacy program provides community development organizations and local governments with funding for projects aimed at strengthening communities through activities such as commercial revitalization and business retention and attraction. Hogan announced Friday the Community Legacy program awarded $8 million to 64 projects in designated Sustainable Communities throughout Maryland.

In addition to resurfacing St. Mary’s Square, the central marketplace of Lexington Park, the grant will also go towards the construction of a central plaza with a bus stop, bike racks, and planters to beautify the space and to encourage community events and gatherings. St. Mary’s CDC will provide ongoing updates on the status of the project and expects construction to begin in fall 2023.



St. Mary’s CDC would like to congratulate St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development which was awarded a Community Legacy grant of $50,000 for its Streetscape and Façade Improvement Program.

Governor Larry Hogan announced new awardees for six state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Nearly $72 million was awarded to 224 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth. Counties and jurisdictions across the state received awards through one or more of the six programs

Charles Charles – Façade Improvement Program Implementation of a facade improvement program to encourage existing businesses within the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor (WURC) to upgrade the visible, corridor-facing components of their properties. $50,000

Downtown Waldorf Residential Facade Restoration Project – Implementation of a facade, home improvement and weatherization program for incomeeligible homeowners living in aging house stock. $50,000

St. Mary’s County – Leonardtown, Town of Facade Improvement Program Continue to offer cooperative grants to property owners in the downtown business district of Leonardtown to help strengthen local businesses and the local economy. $50,000

St. Mary’s Square Community Plaza – Revitalize a 1973 shopping center parking lot to create a commuter-friendly landscaped plaza and construct a bus transit stop with shelters & bike storage. $250,000

Facade & Streetscape Improvement Program – Establish Façade & Streetscape Improvement Matching Grant program to cover 50% of property/business owners’ costs for façade, signage, onsite landscape and/or streetscape improvements needed to retain and attract new tenants and business clients in Downtown Lexington Park & the Great Mills Corridor. $50,000

