Student in Custody for Being in Possession of Gun at Frederick Douglass High School

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a student this morning at Frederick Douglass High School for being in possession of a handgun on school property. The school is located in the 8000 block of Croom Road in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

At approximately 8:40 am, a student alerted both the School Resource Officer and Prince George’s County Public Schools security personnel that the 16-year-old suspect was showing off the gun while on a school bus heading to school.

The SRO and security personnel located the student who had the handgun in his backpack. The gun was unloaded but there was ammunition in the bag. The student was arrested and transported to the Department of Corrections.

The student is charged as an adult with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The investigation is on-going