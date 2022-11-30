St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Suspects Who Stole Fire Extinguisher at Mechanicsville Wawa

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 1:30 am, the individuals pictured arrived at the Wawa in Mechanicsville in a white four-door sedan.

The person shown in the black hat removed a fire extinguisher from a gas pump, placed it in the white sedan and the group left in an unknown direction

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy First Class Dianne Hersh at 301-475-4200, ext. 78155 or email [email protected] Case # 53050-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

