St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks Accepting Applications for School Age Care Site Directors, Lead Teachers, Inclusion Aides and Substitutes

The Department of Recreation and Parks is now accepting applications for School Age Care Site Directors, Lead Teachers, Inclusion Aides and Substitutes positions in our School Age Care Division.

Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children in a formal setting and meet the Maryland State Department of Education’s school-age care qualifications.

Site Directors manage before and after-school care programs in county elementary schools. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children attending our before and after-school care program.

Substitutes are on-call to fill in as needed for staff. All staff are responsible for interacting with children and parents as well as participating in activities with the children.

Positions are located throughout St. Mary’s County. Candidates must have reliable transportation and be able to work between 6:15 – 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 – 6:30 p.m., Monday – Friday as well as all day on school vacation days.

Training is available for highly qualified candidates requiring additional coursework to meet state licensing requirements. Former teachers are encouraged to apply.

These job openings will be available until the positions are filled. For further information on job opportunities with our School Age Care programs, please contact [email protected] or call 301-373-5410 ext.4689.

Job descriptions and applications can be found at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate/recreationjobs. Applications may be dropped off at the Recreation and Parks main office, 23150 Leonard Hall Dr, Leonardtown or emailed to [email protected].