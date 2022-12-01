The Patuxent Partnership Selects Jennifer Brown as the new SoMD 2030 Workforce

Lexington Park, MD – Jen Brown has been selected as the Workforce Development and Programs Director for the newly funded SoMD 2030 Workforce Development initiative.

SoMD 2030 is a joint initiative of the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance (SMNA) and The Patuxent Partnership (TPP), with funding provided by Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division (NAWCAD) through the efforts of the SMNA.

This collaborative effort will increase the STEM pipeline and expand the successful TechJobsRule (TJR) high school apprentice program now connected with the Apprenticeship Maryland Program (AMP); and create college internships in Southern MD. Brown will work with the SoMD 2030 Advisory board as well as NAWCAD, SMNA, and TPP.

In her new role of Workforce Development and Programs Director, Brown will lead AMP/TJR and establish paid internships programs for college students in St. Mary’s County. SoMD 2030 is designed to provide jobs at three different levels – high school Seniors, college (4-year college internships), and college graduate. Students will be educated about security clearances, understanding career prospects in Southern Maryland, and career entry opportunities.

Brown is well-suited given her program experience at TPP and collaborating with industry, education, and government partners. She also brings over 15 years of experience working and mentoring students in various education-based roles at Webster University, Dickinson College, Notre Dame of Maryland University, and Loyola University of Maryland. Brown is a proud Leadership Southern Maryland (’19) alumna and stays engaged throughout the tri-county community through her service on the LSM Programs Committee. She also serves on the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum board of directors.

The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) and the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance (SMNA), under the auspices of SOMD 2030, are working together to build up our STEM pipeline, increase career opportunities, and partner with government, industry, and academia. TPP is the lead for this project to connect talented students with paid apprenticeship/internship opportunities in local industry and government, leading to further education and career opportunities.

For more information – click here!

