CSM Earns Title as One of Best Online Colleges in Maryland for 2023

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) was again named as one of the top online colleges in Maryland by Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for program rankings and higher education planning. CSM ranked 15th out of 18 college and universities that rose to the top, and was the only community college on the list.

Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each college and university according to tuition, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty and reputation, as well as the amount of resources provided for online students.

“I want to extend my congratulations to CSM for making our Best Online Colleges in Maryland list for 2023,” said Jase Beard, communications manager for Intelligent.com.

“For our new 2023 online report, we’ve researched over 3,000 colleges and universities, evaluating each program for the strength of its academic quality, graduation rate, cost and ROI, and student resources.”

You may also be interested in reading “CSM Earns Top National Ranking in Seven Categories, Including #1 in Business Administration Degree Program,” or “CSM’s Business Administration Degree and Allied Health Program Earn Top Ranking in U.S.”

The full list of the best online colleges in Maryland can be found at https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-colleges/maryland/.

About Intelligent.com: Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies.