Minor Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at approximately 5:50 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Hermanville Road and Sewell Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded with 9 personnel on Rescue Squad 3, Engine 31, Chief 3, Chief 9B, and Safety 3.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in under 6 minutes and located two vehicles involved in T-bone style collision with the operator of the van still in the vehicle. Firefighters removed the victim who was placed into the care of EMS.

An adult female and a 1-year-old male from the SUV were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital. An adult female from the mini-van was also transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are handling the crash investigation.

