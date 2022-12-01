16-Year-Old ATV Operator Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., Southern District officers were dispatched to a traffic crash in the 800 block of Mount Zion Marlboro Road in Lothian.

The investigation revealed two dark colored four wheeled ATV’s were crossing Mount Zion Marlboro Road in an eastbound direction from a private driveway when a 2017 Honda Civic travelling southbound on Mount Zion Marlboro Road struck the second ATV.

The impact ejected the driver of the second ATV. The Honda came to a controlled stop and the second ATV came to rest on the right side of the roadway.

The driver of the second ATV sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for advanced medical care.

The driver of the Honda was not injured. The first ATV was able to cross the roadway and was not struck. The Traffic Safety Section is investigating.

Vehicle 1: Honda ATV No registration operated by a 16-year-old female of Lothian who suffered life-threatening injuries

Vehicle 2: 2017 HONDA operated by Julia Elaine Oughtin, age 61 of Lothian, MD. No injuries reported.

Police reminds citizens the Maryland Transportation Article prohibits the operation of an unregistered motor vehicle on a public roadway. ATVs may only be operated on private property with the permission of the property owner.