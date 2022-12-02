Vacant Trailer and Shed Destroyed by Fire in Waldorf, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 3:06 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 2690 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported trailer on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a vacant house trailer fully engulfed in flames with extensions to a nearby shed and wooded area.

The owner is identified as Thomas Haynie, the estimated loss of contents and structure is valued at $10,000.00

Over 50 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 25 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The fire was discovered by A&B Trucking employees.

Investigation determined the fire started inside the trailer with the cause remaining under investigation.

The fire consumed the abandoned trailer as well as an unused nearby shed. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf VFD, and Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours before returning to service.

