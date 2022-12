Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust, will be at Myrtle Point Park on the first Saturday morning of December, 9 AM-Noon for an outdoor activity for volunteers of any age. Help us with tree liberation and invasive weed removal activities.

Bring clippers, saw, loppers, or your favorite tool. Gloves and eye protections recommended.

Get some fresh air, some light exercise, and help your community.

Water and refreshments provided, courtesy of Good Earth Natural Foods, Leonardtown