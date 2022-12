Lt. Russell Trow received the Final Salute from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after serving with the agency for 25 years and three months, starting in August 1997.

Lt. Trow served in many roles with the Sheriff’s Office and most recently served as the Acting Commander of the Vice/Narcotics Division before retiring as a law enforcement officer this week.

Trow will return to the Sheriff’s Office in December as a civilian Firearms Instructor.