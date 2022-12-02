Charles County Commissioners Meeting Rollup – November 29, 2022

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Department of Emergency Services; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Economic Development Department; Department of Community Services; and Department of Planning and Growth Management provided the Board of County Commissioners with an update on Goal 5: Quality of Life of the Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives. Highlights include the Next Generation 9-1-1 transition, Mobile Integrated Healthcare, opioid response, park planning, recreation programming, parks and amenities, stadium and events, welcome center, agritourism, and affordable workforce and housing updates.
Open Session Briefings
- Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided a presentation on Bill 2022-14 Weapons and Firearms Prohibited on County-Owned Property. County Commissioners approved introducing the bill and set a public hearing for Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.
- Department of Planning and Growth Management provided a presentation on the 2022 Local Legislative Proposals, Findings and Recommendations. Staff will begin discussions with stakeholders to gather additional input.
Approval Items
County Commissioners approved:
- A fiscal 2023 budget transfer request of $978,250 to support purchase software for the Sheriff’s Office for their Body Worn Camera Program and to fund the impact of the 4.5 percent COLA for sworn officers who adhere to the state police pay scale.
- A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $300,000 for Sheriff’s Office to fully fund the sworn officer COLA increase.
- A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $117,800 to fully fund the software purchase for the Sheriff’s Office to support their Body Worn Camera Program.
- A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $100,000 to support a new Budget Analyst I position.
- A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $5,539,000 to support College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata campus wastewater treatment plant cost.
- A letter of support for College of Southern Maryland’s request for state funding for their capital improvement projects.
- A Board of Education fiscal 2023 inter-category budget transfer request of $4.5 million to support the implementation of a new Enterprise Resource Planning System.
- A request to approve a new a new adult drug court case manager position for the Charles County Circuit Court.
- A request to close non-completed projects for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022.
- A letter of support for Verizon’s application and Comcast’s application to the State of Maryland for the fiscal 2023 Network Infrastructure Grant.
- Resolution 2022-22 Commissioners’ Health Benefits.
- Amendments to VanGO Safety Management System Plan to adhere to Federal Transit Administration requirements.
- A VanGO operations contract modification.
Public Hearing
County Commissioners held a public hearing on the Resolution 2022-23 Proposed Issuance of Bonds by the Tenth District Volunteer Department, Inc. County Commissioners approved the resolution.
Viewing option of meetings: Click Here
Next Commissioners Session: Dec. 13 and 14, 2022
Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.