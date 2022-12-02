Charles County Commissioners Meeting Rollup – November 29, 2022

December 2, 2022

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Department of Emergency Services; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Economic Development Department; Department of Community Services; and Department of Planning and Growth Management provided the Board of County Commissioners with an update on Goal 5: Quality of Life of the Commissioners’ Goals and Objectives. Highlights include the Next Generation 9-1-1 transition, Mobile Integrated Healthcare, opioid response, park planning, recreation programming, parks and amenities, stadium and events, welcome center, agritourism, and affordable workforce and housing updates.

Open Session Briefings

  • Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided a presentation on Bill 2022-14 Weapons and Firearms Prohibited on County-Owned Property. County Commissioners approved introducing the bill and set a public hearing for Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in hybrid format.
  • Department of Planning and Growth Management provided a presentation on the 2022 Local Legislative Proposals, Findings and Recommendations. Staff will begin discussions with stakeholders to gather additional input.


Approval Items

County Commissioners approved:

Public Hearing

County Commissioners held a public hearing on the Resolution 2022-23 Proposed Issuance of Bonds by the Tenth District Volunteer Department, Inc. County Commissioners approved the resolution.

Next Commissioners Session: Dec. 13 and 14, 2022

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

