Sheriff Cameron Bids Agency Staff and St. Mary’s Farewell After 42 Years of Service

Friends, family and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office convened Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, as Sheriff Tim Cameron received his Final Salute on his last day after more than 42 years of service to St. Mary’s County.

Sheriff Tim Cameron joined the Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy under Sheriff Joseph Lee Somerville Sr. on July 3, 1980. Cameron was elected as St. Mary’s County Sheriff in 2006 and served for four consecutive terms, which was unprecedented in county history.

We all wish Sheriff Cameron the best as he enters the next chapter in his life as he heads to the Wyoming State Highway Patrol who announced Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron has been selected as its new Colonel, effective early January 2023.

“I am honored to have been selected as the Colonel of the Wyoming Highway Patrol and am eager to assume the Administrator’s duties,” said Cameron. “My appreciation to Governor Gordon, Director Reiner, and all those involved in the selection process for the opportunity to live and work in Wyoming and be part of such an exemplary, storied agency.”

The selection of Cameron as the new WHP Colonel was an extensive process over the last seven months that involved key stakeholders, including the Wyoming Governor, the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the Transportation Commission, Wyoming Department of Transportation senior leadership, the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association and insight from prior and currently serving Wyoming Troopers

