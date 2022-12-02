Enjoy a “Southern Mix” of Voices at CSM’s Barbershop Concert, December 3, 2022 in La Plata

If you’re finding yourself in need of some harmony in your life, let the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) barbershop chorus, Southern Mix, show you how it’s done.

Southern Mix will perform a barbershop concert on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater in the Fine Arts Center on CSM’s La Plata Campus. The concert will feature barbershop standards, small ensemble singing, and contemporary music.

Southern Mix is comprised of CSM students and seasoned barbershop singers from the community and is under the direction of Paul W. Douglass II A. The talented group is a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the door and are $10 general admission; $5 military with ID, seniors age 65 and up, and youth age 17 and below; and $5 CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID. One ticket per ID. For more information, visit https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/12/barbershop.html.

