December 2022 Events: CSM Celebrates the Season with Concerts, Reflection, and Giving Back

Connections Literary Magazine Publication Reading. Dec. 2. 7 – 9 p.m. La Plata Campus, Community Education (CE) Building, Room 101 and Online via Zoom. Contributors to the Fall 2022 Connections Literary Magazine will read and discuss their published works. Connections Literary Magazine is a regional literary journal published twice a year that features poems, stories, artwork, and photography of Southern Maryland. Also included in each issue is featured material from visiting writers. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/12/connections-magazine-reading.html.

Farewell to Dr. Maureen Murphy. Dec. 3. VIP Reception 6 – 7 p.m.; Dinner, music, open bar 7 – 9:30 p.m. The Velocity Center at Indian Head. Join friends, supporters, and alumni of CSM 3 to celebrate CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy, who is retiring after five years with the college. During her 2,010 days at CSM, Murphy proved herself as a dynamic problem-solver and forward-thinker with a deep commitment to students, equity in education and the mission of community colleges. All proceeds will benefit the Help a Hawk Fund, which was established to provide aid to students who are experiencing financial hardship due to sudden, unexpected, or unforeseen circumstances that impact their ability to remain in school. Tickets start at $50, and sponsorships are available for as little as $500. More information at https://www.csmd.edu/foundation/news-events/murphyfarewell.html



Dec. 3. 7:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. CSM’s barbershop chorus, Southern Mix, presents a concert featuring barbershop standards as well as small ensemble singing and some contemporary music. The group is comprised of CSM students and seasoned barbershop singers from the community. $10 General Admission; $5 Military with ID, Seniors age 65 and up, Youth age 17 and below; $5 CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/12/barbershop.html

Student Honors Recital. Dec. 5. 7:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The Student Honors Recital features solo and chamber performances by CSM music students. This recital will feature a variety of contemporary popular music and standard classical repertoire for specific instruments and voice. Student participants are recommended by their studio teachers. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/12/student-honors-recital.html

Winter Celebration and Wrapping of Giving Tree Gifts. Dec. 7. 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium. Join fellow students, staff and faculty for this annual celebration where donated gifts are wrapped for local children in need. This is an excellent way to de-stress before final exams while enjoying fellowship, and most importantly, giving back to your community. There also will be an array of holiday displays showcasing diverse celebrations from around the world. This is a catered event. Sponsored by Student Life. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/12/giving-tree-dec-7.html.

Sizing up the Semester: Using Reflection to Chart Your Course. Dec. 7. 2:30 – 4 p.m. Online via Zoom. As the semester winds down, now is a great time to take stock of what went well and what didn’t. Taking some time to reflect is an important part of setting your path for the coming semester. In this interactive session, we’ll share some tools for reflection and discuss your experiences this semester, as well as your hopes and plans for the next. Free. registration required. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/12/sizing-up-semester-7.html.

Travel Study Information Sessions. Dec. 7. 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Business (BU) Building, Room 105, and Online via Zoom. Join us for information about our travel study program. Free. Access Zoom link at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/12/travel_study-session-7.html.

Transfer Thursday. Dec. 8. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually most Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from select institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. This week, hear from Coastal Carolina University, Goucher College, and Shenandoah University. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

Chorale and Chamber Choir Concert. Dec. 8. 7:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The CSM Chorale, conducted by Siobhan O’Brien, is CSM’s men’s chorus. Its repertoire includes traditional choir music, gospel and spirituals, popular music, musicals, and other styles. The CSM Chamber Choir, also conducted by Professor O’Brien, is a select chorus of 12-16 singers open to more advanced students interested in performing choir literature of specific small ensembles, usually one voice per part. Its literature includes madrigals, gospel, popular songs, contemporary vocal music. This concert will feature small and large ensemble vocal numbers as well as vocal chamber music and solos by members of the ensembles. $10 General Admission; $5 Military with ID, Seniors age 65 and up, Youth age 17 and below; $5 CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/12/chorale-chamber-choir.html.

Southern Maryland Concert Band. Dec. 10. 7:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. The Southern Maryland Concert Band (SMCB) is a community-based concert band comprised of amateur and professional community musicians and CSM students. The SMCB is a popular fine arts fixture in the Southern Maryland music scene, performing concerts throughout the year in their community series and their two concerts on the La Plata Campus. $10 General Admission; $5 Military with ID, Seniors age 65 and up, Youth age 17 and below; $5 CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/12/concert-band.html.



Dec. 15. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Online Via Zoom. Transfer institutions are now coming to you virtually. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually most Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from select institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. This week, hear from Immaculata University, Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies, and the University of North Carolina Wilmington. You do not have to stay the whole two hours; just drop-in at any point during the time frame to ask your questions. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html

Latin Ensemble Concert. Dec. 16. 7:30 p.m. La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater. CSM’s Latin ensemble, Ritmo Caché, directed by Dr. Stephen Johnson, will feature several old familiar “chestnuts” of Latin American music in styles such as salsa, bolero, cha-cha-chá, and modern renditions of Latin pop and jazz. $10 General Admission; $5 Military with ID, Seniors age 65 and up, Youth age 17 and below; $5 CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/12/latin-concert.html.

Jazz Ensemble Concert. Dec. 17. 7:30 p.m. CSM’s jazz ensemble, Solid Brass, directed by Randall Runyon, is a community jazz band with membership consisting of CSM students, several military band veterans, and members of the community. $10 General Admission; $5 Military with ID, Seniors age 65 and up, Youth age 17 and below; $5 CSM students, staff, and faculty with ID. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/12/jazz-concert.html.

College Closed for Winter Break. All CSM campuses close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 23 for Winter Break and will reopen on Jan. 3, 2023. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/12/winter-break-23.html.

